Hartlepool United 0 Mansfield 0: Match reaction, Hignett feels hard done to

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett admits his side did everything but score as they were held at home by Mansfield.

The Pools manager thinks his side, who now sit 17th on 10 points after eight games in League Two, controlled the game against the Stags, which ended goalless at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

And he thinks had the likes of Billy Painter and Josh Laurent not been so wasteful in front of goal, both of whom missed excellent opportunities, Pools would have ran out comfortable winners.

"Barring their one chance when Trev (Carson) saved from (Matt) Green we were in control," said Hignett.

“I felt one goal would make the difference, it would have been enough, but we were disciplined and organised enough to keep a clean sheet."

Nathan Thomas had a second half goal chalked off for offside, but Hignett thinks the decision was up for debate.

The gaffer said: "It's debatable I think.

"There was one man on the post. He said he was in front of the keeper. That's what the linesman said and Nathan doesn't think he was.

"Their subs who were warming up said they thought it was onside.

"We have been hard done to. We should have won the game."