Hartlepool United 0 Mansfield Town 0: Goalless draw for Pools

Hartlepool United's wait for a home win goes on after Mansfield Town held them to a goalless draw at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

Pools had the better of play but struggled to break down a defensive-minded Mansfield.

The hosts had the better of the chances with Josh Laurent and Billy Paynter having the best opportunities, while Nathan Thomas had a 'goal' disallowed in the second half.

Last week's hero Thomas carried on where he left off at Yeovil when he beat two defenders inside the first 90 seconds.

His cross caused confusion in the away box but Pools conceded a free-kick.

Conceding free-kicks became a familiar pattern in a drab opening 45 minutes.

The returning Alessandra and Paynter enjoyed a nice inter-change in the 19th minute but Paynter's shot lacked venom.

Two minutes later, Alessandra had a shot blocked after Carson found Featherstone with long punt.

The forward should have trusted his left foot but wanted it on his right and was blocked.

The best chance of the half fell to Laurent in the 25th minute after good work by Paynter but hit his shot over the bar and into the club car park from seven yards.

Ten minutes into the second half, Thomas had ball in net following corner but the linesman's flag was up for offside to halt the celebrattions at the prostate Cancer UK Town End stand.

Pools went close again on the hour when Shearer a good save from rasping Laurent shot after his initial effort was blocked.

Great play by Thomas in the 72nd minute set up Paynter on the left side of the box but the skipper fluffed his shot.

Carson then saved Pools with a great stop from Green who was one-on-one with the goalie.

Pools had another glorious opening six minutes from time. Laurent did well to win Pools a free-kick but then headed wide from Thomas's delivery from wide on the right.

FULL-TIME:

HARTLEPOOL UTD 0

MANSFIELD TOWN 0

Pools: Carson, Magnay (Carroll 45), Nsiala, Harrison, Donnelly, Featherstone, Laurent, Hawkins (Deverdics 80), Alessandra, Paynter, Thomas.

Unused subs: Bartlett, Richards, Fewster, Heardman

Mansfield: Shearer, Bennett, Pearce, Iacovitti, Benning, M Rose, McGuire, Collins, Hamilton (Gobern 46), D Rose (Hemmings 70), Green

Unused subs: Jensen, Hoban, Baxendale, Hurst, Henderson

Booked: Maguire 69

Referee: D Handley

Attendance: 3,775 (away 203