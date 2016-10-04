Hartlepool United 0 Sunderland 1: Checkatrade player ratings

HARTLEPOOL UNITED RATINGS

Adam Bartlett - Some smart first-half stops from Rees Greenwood, Billy Jones and Josh Maja. 7

Jordan Richards - Was promising going forward with his delivery excellent. Dealt well with Honeyman down Sunderland’s left, too. 6.

Scott Harrison - Dealt well with the energetic Maja while helping to organise a fairly inexperienced back four. A typical Scott Harrison performance full of grit and determination. 6.

Ben Pollock - Looked comfortable on the ball at the back and dealt well with the lively Maja for the most part. 7

James Martin - Up against a tricky pair of opponents in Greenwood and Jones down the Sunderland right, Martin more than held his own in what was his first start. 7.

Lewis Hawkins - N/A. Subbed off after only seven minutes. N/A

Nicky Featherstone - Offered a presence against Sunderland’s youngsters in the middle of the park, but was uncharacteristically off the mark with distribution. Still a fairly impressive performance from the midfield man. 6.

Josh Laurent - Comfortable as ever on the ball and was the driving force in Pools' attacking transition. The only disappointment was perhaps in his final ball, with the ex-Brentford man guilty of spurning a couple of attacking opportunities. 6.

Brad Fewster - Subbed off after 25 minutes.6

Tom Heardman - Some glimpses of what he is capable of with some pace and energy in the final third. Just looked to lack a clinical edge. 6.

Billy Paynter - Didn’t seen an awful lot of the ball but did well to hold the ball up and relieve the pressure when Sunderland were on top. 6.

SUBSTITUTES

Brad Walker (for Hawkins 7)- Back in the frame, Walker looked to impress. This was perhaps to his undoing in the first half with some ambitious shots not really troubling Mika. When he simplified his game, he looked far more effective. 6.

Jake Orrell (for Fewster 24): Struggled to get into the action much after his introduction, but certainly gave Sunderland something to think about with his pace. 6.

Kieran Green (for Laurent 69): A good opportunity for the youngster to get some game time against good opposition, and he certainly didn't look out of place in the middle of the park after coming off the bench. 6.

Unused subs: Dudzinski, Richardson, Deverdics, Blackford.

Sunderland: Mika, Jones, Brady, Ledger (Lawson 53), T Robson, E Robson, Love, Greenwood (Molyneux 85), Honeyman, Maja, Beadling.

Unused Subs: Strysek, Casey, Pybus, Wright, J Robson

Goal: Love 64

Referee: John Brooks. Barely saw him, the mark of a good game. 7

Att: 1,295 (away 420)