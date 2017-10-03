Hartlepool United 1 Barrow 0: Match report: Woods snatches injury-time winner

Michael Woods headed in a dramatic late winner as Hartlepool United snatched the points in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

The match with Barrow looked destined for a goalless draw, not that the game was devoid of action.

But deep into time added on for a change of linesman, Woods got his head to a delicious Nicky Deverdics cross to nod in from five yards.

Harrison made two changes to his side for the visit of the struggling Cumbrians..

With Liam Donnelly away on international duty with Northern Ireland U21, the manager brought Scott Harrison in to reprise his early-season partnership Louis Laing.

Devante Rodney was preferred to James Thorne as the central striker.

Barrow had the first attempt of the match when Bedsente Gomis fired over the bar from 25 yards.

There was a great early opening for Pools when Rodney got Ryan Donaldson into the box but the ex-Newcastle forward couldn't get the ball to Franks who was in a great position at the far post.

Woods missed twice for Pools going wide with a low shot before firing over bar from a great Donaldson cross.

Pools were playing nicely but their shooting did not match the build-up play, Magnay pulling a shot wide after good work by Rodney before Woods went wide after fine play by Deverdics.

But Pools were living dangerously at the other end with Byron Harrison putting a gilt-edged chance over the bar while Jordan White missed sitter on the half-hour with only Scott Loach to beat.

The hosts threatened agin eight minutes before the interval when Deverdics, shooting with his right foot, brought a flying save from Joel Dixon to his right.

Barrow had the first crack at goal ion the second half with Loach making a stong stop from Gomis.

Woods was providing a spark for Pools and almost set up Oates with a high cross from the right but the sub couldn't get his head to it

There was another promising attack on 70 minutes but Franks cross was too close to the keeper with Oates in a good position rushing through the middle.

Barrow came into the game with a good spell of pressure with former Pools defender Dan Jones bringing a good save from Loach from a 75th-minute free-kick.

And from the resulting corner, Featherstone was required to nod off the line froma Liam Hughes header.

There was a long delay for a change to the officials late on and when play re-started it needed a great save by Loach with Laing making a superb block on White from the rebound.

Pools came within a lick of paint of a winner in the first minute of injury time when Munns and Hawkins did the approach work to find Franks, whose low shot came back off the keeper's right-hand post,.

The home side forced a couple of corners and from the second, Deverdics played the perfect cross to WOODS who scored at the near post.

FULL-TIME

HARTLEPOOL UNITED 1

BARROW 0

Pools: Loach, Magnay, Laing, Harrison, Deverdics, Featherstone, Woods, Hawkins, Donaldson (Oates 29), Rodney (Munns 66), Franks.

Unused Subs: Adams, Thorne, Simpson.

Goal: Woods 90+7

Booked: Rodney 58

Barrow: Dixon, Barthram, Dunne, Thompson, Diagne, Jones, Harvey, Hughes, Gomis, White., Harrison

Subs: Moore, Bauress, Panayiotou, Bignot, Makoma

Referee: Joe Hull (Stockport)

Att: 3,082 (away 102)