Hartlepool United 1 Carlisle United 1: Match ratings. stats

MATCH RATINGS

Joe Fryer: Little chance with goal and did well to stop it going to 2-0 when Donnelly almost let in O'Sullivan, made two crucial second-half saves. 7

Kenton Richardson: Afternoon had an early finish with an ankle injury. 6

Brad Walker: Cleared one off line from Jamie Proctor shot and played well aginst a good front line. 6

Scottt Harrison: Got on wrong side of Jabo Ibehre for Carlisle goal. Recovered well and stayed strong. 6

Liam Donnelly: Made one brave and vital block with Carlisle threatening a winner. Had a shot and header, though neither troubled the away goal. 6

NIcky Featherstone: Always available and wanting the ball, did his best to prompt side. 6

Michael Woods: Not really Woodsy's game but lots of graft. 6

Rhys Oates: Didn't see a great deal of the ball but great never-say-attitude and good finish earned Pools a point. 6

Nathan Thomas: Like Featherstone, Thomas gave it his all and wasn't afraid to have a shot. 6

Lewis Alessandra: As was the case with Woods, not really Alessandra's day but plenty of effort. 6

Padraig Amond: Usual 100% effort, but received terrible service. 6

SUB

Carl Magnay (for Richardson 37): Good return for the right-back, lasted the pace well despite his long absence. 6

Unused Subs: Dudzinski, Bates, Deverdics, Hawkins, Rooney, Rodney.

Goal: Oates 65

Booked: Donnelly 81

Carlisle (4-4-2): Gillespie, Liddle, Raynes, Brisley, Grainger, Devitt, Bailey, Joyce, O'Sullivan (Lambe 49), Proctor (Waring 70), Ibehre

Subs: Gillesphey, Tomlinson, Crocombe, Joachim, Nabi

Goal: Ibehre 7

Booked: Joyce 18, Proctor 43, Ibehre 78, Devitt 85

Referee: Carl Boyeson. 6

Att: 5,011 (away 997)