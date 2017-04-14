Hartlepool United 1 Carlisle United 1: Match ratings. stats

MATCH RATINGS
Joe Fryer: Little chance with goal and did well to stop it going to 2-0 when Donnelly almost let in O'Sullivan, made two crucial second-half saves. 7
Kenton Richardson: Afternoon had an early finish with an ankle injury. 6
Brad Walker: Cleared one off line from Jamie Proctor shot and played well aginst a good front line. 6
Scottt Harrison: Got on wrong side of Jabo Ibehre for Carlisle goal. Recovered well and stayed strong. 6
Liam Donnelly: Made one brave and vital block with Carlisle threatening a winner. Had a shot and header, though neither troubled the away goal. 6
NIcky Featherstone: Always available and wanting the ball, did his best to prompt side. 6
Michael Woods: Not really Woodsy's game but lots of graft. 6
Rhys Oates: Didn't see a great deal of the ball but great never-say-attitude and good finish earned Pools a point. 6
Nathan Thomas: Like Featherstone, Thomas gave it his all and wasn't afraid to have a shot. 6
Lewis Alessandra: As was the case with Woods, not really Alessandra's day but plenty of effort. 6
Padraig Amond: Usual 100% effort, but received terrible service. 6
SUB
Carl Magnay (for Richardson 37): Good return for the right-back, lasted the pace well despite his long absence. 6
Unused Subs: Dudzinski, Bates, Deverdics, Hawkins, Rooney, Rodney.
Goal: Oates 65
Booked: Donnelly 81
Carlisle (4-4-2): Gillespie, Liddle, Raynes, Brisley, Grainger, Devitt, Bailey, Joyce, O'Sullivan (Lambe 49), Proctor (Waring 70), Ibehre
Subs: Gillesphey, Tomlinson, Crocombe, Joachim, Nabi
Goal: Ibehre 7
Booked: Joyce 18, Proctor 43, Ibehre 78, Devitt 85
Referee: Carl Boyeson. 6
Att: 5,011 (away 997)