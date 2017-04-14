Hartlepool United 1 Carlisle United 1: Match report, Oates rescues Pools

Rhys Oates kept Hartlepool United out of League Two's relegation zone with a second half equaliser against promotion-chasing Carlisle United.

Jabo Ibehre continued his love of the Northern Gas & Power Stadium when he struck an early goal.

Rhys Oates celebrates his equaliser. PIcture by FRANK REID

But Oates showed great determination to scored a 65th-minute equaliser.

With Newport beating Yeovil at Rodney Parade, Pools are only one point above the Welsh side going into the last four matches.

Pools made a lively start with Nathan Thomas trying his luck from long-range on 51 seconds but keeper Mark Gillespie was firmly behind his shot.

The home side also had the first corner but the all-important first goal came from the visitors in the seventh minute.

Scott Harrison got on the wrong side of IBEHRE from Danny Grainger's throw-in on the left and the striker, who scored twice at the Vic last season, strolled through and beat Fryer from six yards.

Carlisle threatened from the kick-off, when Proctor headed wide unmarked from O'Sullivan's cross from the right.

There was almost a second in the 11th minute when Liam Donnelly chest back to Joe Fryer almost let in O'Sullivan, but the keeper came out swiftly.

Pools huffed and puffed but Lewis Alessandra first went too high and trhen too wide with shots.

Carlisle had the better chances and Brad Walker was forced to clear off line from Jamie Proctor's shot.

Half-time:

Pools 0

Carlisle 1

The second half never really got going until the 65th minute when Pools drew level through OATES.

It was sheer bloody-mindedness from the attacker who charged the ball down and finished with aplomb woith his left foot into keeper's right corner from 10

yards.

Pools had a spring in their step and Thomas had a tame shot saved after good work by Amond and Donnelly well wide from long range.

Eight minutes from time, Thomas flashed one wide from 16 yards.

Carlisle came back with a corner which Pools somehow scrambled clear with the Cumbrians looking certain to score.

The Cumbrians had the ball in the net in the third of seven minutes of added time but sub George Waring was penalised for a foul of Fryer.

FULL-TIME

HARTLEPOOL UNITED 1

CARLISLE UNITED 1

Pools: Fryer, Richardson (Magnay 37), Harrison, Walker, Donnelly, Featherstone, Woods, Alessandra, Thomas, Amond, Oates.

UnusedvSubs: Dudzinski, Bates, Deverdics, Hawkins, Rooney, Rodney.

Goal: Oates 65

Carlisle: Gillespie, Liddle, Raynes, Brisley, Grainger, Devitt, Bailey, Joyce, O'Sullivan (Lambe 49), Proctor (Waring 70), Ibehre

Unused Subs: Gillesphey, Tomlinson, Crocombe, Joachim, Nabi

Goal: Ibehre 7

Booked: Joyce 18, Proctor 43, Ibehre 78, Devitt 85

Referee: Carl Boyeson

Att: 5,011 (away 997)