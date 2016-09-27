Hartlepool United 1 Luton Town 1: Match ratings for battling Pools

Hartlepool United ratings

Trevor Carson: Fine early save to deny Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu what looked a certain goal. No chance with goal and pulled off a great stop with his foot deep into injury time. 7

Jordan Richards: Lively start with some good early crosses and a very good headed clearance into the post in the second half when Luton looked set to score. 6

Toto Nsiala: Man mountain at the back for Pools with some great defensive work. Tremendous late block from Marriott's shot. 8

Liam Donnelly: Slotted in superbly at centre-half. One last-ditch tackle in first half saved his side. 7

Jake Carroll: Another good display from full-back who made a vital block as well. 6

Nicky Featherstone: Fine display from skipper was blighted when he was sent off on 55 minutes for a foul on Olly Lee. 5

Josh Laurent: Great shift in the middle again from in-form midfielder who set Pools on the way to Nathan Thomas's goal but conceded a needless free-kick from which Alan Sheehan scored a stunning equaliser. 7

Lewis Hawkins: Top performance from the midfielder who showed first his energy and skill and then his battling qualities when Pools were down to 10 men. 8

Lewis Alessandra: Quietish night for the midfielder though was involved in the move which led to Thomas's goal. 6

Padraig Amond: Unlucky not to find the net when keeper Christian Walton saved his shot onto the post. 6

Nathan Thomas: In the right place at the right time to put Pools in front with his fifth goal in five games. Almost scorred an 87th-minute winner. 7

Subs

Nicky Deverdics (for Alesandra 72): Played his part in Pools holding out for a draw. 6

Tom Heardman (for Amond 84): N/A

Bradley Fewster (for Thomas 87): N/A

Unused Subs: Bartlett, Pollock, Martin

Goal: Thomas 45

Sent off: Featherstone 55

Luton Town: Walton, Potts, Gray (Vassell 65), McGeehan, Marriott, Gilliead (Cook 79), Mpanzu, Lee, Justin, Famewo, Sheehan.

Unused Subs: King, O’Donnell, Smith, McQuoid, Musonda.

Goal: Sheehan 79

Booked: Gillied 59, Famewo 66

Att: 3533 (away 311)