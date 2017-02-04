Hartlepool United 1 Yeovil Town 1: Match report, ex-star Matty Dolan denies Pools

Former Hartlepool United midfielder Matty Dolan returned to the Northern Gas & Power Stadium to deny Pools back-to-back home wins.

Dolan coolly tucked away a 69th-minute penalty for Pools to cancel out Padraig Amond's 11th goal of the season.

Boss Dave Jones had made a bold selection, handing debuts to transfer deadline day signings Andrew Nelson and Louis Rooney.

Padraig Amond was also recalled to the starting XI, the leading scorer tucking in just behind Rooney with Nelson operating down the right and Lewis Alessandra on the left.

All four attacking talents were evident in the early positive football from the home side.

Rooney had a fifth-minute shot saved comfortably by Artur Krysiak while Amond saw a delicious lob land on the roof of the net.

Yeovil barely saw the ball though they did finall have a sight of the Pools goal when debutant Jen-Louis Akpa Akpo shot over in the 17th minute.

The Glovers had a series of corners but, unlike last week at Newport, the goal came under no threat.

Half-time:

Pools 0

Yeovil 0

Rooney came within a whisker of a debut goal in the 48th-minute, Nelson doing superbly down the right and playing the ball into the six-ayrd box where the striker saw his effort superby saved by Krysiak.

And Rooney was unlucky again in the 53rd minute when he rounded the keeper only to see his goalbound shot cleared by sub Darren Ward. Liam Donnelly headed over the resulting corner.

Rooney was as bright as a button and he soon had a deflected shot saved by Kysiak.

Pools were not to be denied and Nelson was the supplier for the 11th goal of season for AMOND.

It was a great cross from the right and an even better header from the striker who planted it home from 14 yards.

But the lead was not to last.

Nelson, having set up the Pools goal, teed up the away one with a foul on Francois Zoko in the box. It was a clear penalty with Hartlepool lad DOLAN sending Bartlett the wrong way from the spot.

Rooney was just wide after some nice football in the 78th minute while Bartlett had to be at his best with a fine diving save from Dolan's free-kick nine minutes from time.

FULL-TIME

HARTLEPOOL UNITED 1

YEOVIL TOWN 1

Bartlett, Donnelly, Bates, Harrison, Kavanagh, Featherstone, Walker, Nelson, Amond, Alessandra (Thomas 71), Rooney.

Unused Subs: Fryer, Richardson, Martin, Hawkins, Smith, Oates.

Goal: Amond 64

Booked: Nelson 89

Yeovil: Krysiak, Shephard, Smith, Lacey (Ward 32), Dickson, Butcher, Akpro (Jones 79), Dolan, Whitfield, Zoko, Eaves (Sowunmi 65)

Unused subs: Mugabi, Maddison, Goodship, James

Goal: Dolan (pen) 69

Booked: Shephard 40

Referee: M Salisbury

Att: 3.410 (away 97)