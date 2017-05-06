Hartlepool United 2 Doncaster Rovers 1: Player ratings/ match stats

MATCH RATINGS

Trevor Carson: Good early save from Andy Williams, no chance for goal. Swept well in second half as Pools dominated. 6

Liam Donnelly: After the red card at Orient, seemed to have something to prove and performed well defensively and going forward. 7

Brad Walker: Looked comfortable at the heart of the defence against the league's most potent side. 7

Scott Harrison: See Brad Walker. 7

Carl Magnay: Harshly penalised for a free-kick ahead of the goal. Good shift. 7

Nicky Featherstone: Unusually lost the ball a couple of times but kept his side going forward. Subbed to allow an extra attacker. 6

Michael Woods: Up for it in the middle of the park. Subbed to allow an extra pair of fresh legs. 6

Lewis Hawkins: Carried on from where he left off at Cheltenham, terrific effort. 7

Lewis Alressandra: Pick of the attack with some lively play and good footwork, went close in first half and early in second with thunderbolt. 7

Rhys Oates: Non-stop work-rate from striker, slogged his guts out. Subbed to allow fresh legs. 7

Padraig Amond: Typical run-all-day effort, set up the winner, with unselfish ball to Rodney. 7

SUBS:

Nicky Deverdics (for Woods 59): Did well when he came on. 6

Devante Rodney (for Featherstone 67): Inspired sub by Matthew Bates, cool finish for first goal and stunning shot for winner. 8

Connor Simpson (for Oates 72): Like last week at Cheltenham he did not look out of place. 6

Unused Subs: Fryer, Richards, Smith, Rooney.

Goal: Rodney 74, 83

Booked: Magnay 82

Doncaster: Lawlor, Alcock (McSheffrey 80), Wright, Butler, Mason, Blair, McCullough (Grant 53), Coppinger (Taylor-Sinclair 73), Rowe, Marquis, Williams.

Unused Subs: Marosi, Mandeville, May, Keegan

Goal: Williams 31

Booked: McCullough 36, Wright 90

Referee: Mark Brown

Att: 6,799 (away 976)