Hartlepool United 3 Stamford 0: Match ratings

MATCH RATINGS

Trevor Carson: Good save low to his left from Jake Duffy free-kick in second half but had nothing else to do. 6

Jordan Richards: Saw a lot of the ball, some promise and some bad final balls, and had a decent second-half free-kick saved by Sam Donkin before having a late shot deflected in for match-clincher. 6

Toto Nsiala: Had little to do in defence and took advantage to stroll forward on occasions. 6

Matthew Bates: Same as his central defensive partner. Good to see him back for the first time since August 27. 6

Jake Carroll: Got forward a lot from left-back as Pools dominated possession. 6

Nicky Featherstone: Steady in middle, skipper kept things ticking along as always. Subbed late on. 6

Josh Laurent: Spent a lot of time high up the field and had one of best chances of first half and shot just over late on. 6

Michael Woods: Great to have the midfielder back for first time since August and was lively enough. Subbed late on. 7

Lewis Alessandra: Some nice footwork here and there. Volleyed wide from Richards cross in second half. 6

Padraig Amond: Busy up front, fouled in first half when entering area, but only proper sight of goal came when he found net nicely in stoppage trime but was ruled offside. 6

Nicky Deverdics: First goal for Pools and not a bad one for openers, a superb 25-yard free-kick. 7

SUBS

Lewis Hawkins (for Woods 80): Almost in within seconds of coming on. N/A

Billy Paynter (for Alessandra 81): Headed in final goal with precision into keeper's right corner. N/A

Jake Orrell (for Featherstone 86): Late trot out. N/A

Unused subs: Bartlett, Harrison, Martin, Walker, Hawkins, Orrell, Paynter

Goals Deverdics 65, Gordon OG 82, Paynter 85

Stamford: Donkin, Beeson, Gordon, Salt, Challinor, Smith, Duffy, Hill, Luto (King 71), Brown (Sandy 60), Miller (Robins 63)

Unused subs: Batchelor, Hartley, Brown-Hill, McMillan

Booked: Hill 56, Challinor 76

Referee: Anthony Backhouse. Decent game. 6

Att: 2,461 (away 505)