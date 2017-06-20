Hartlepool United announce further pre-season friendlies

Hartlepool United have confirmed details of further pre-season friendlies ahead of the players returning to training next week.

The Pools squad return to pre-season training at Durham on Monday morning ahead of their National League campaign.

And officials have now confirmed that three further games have been been added to the pre-season friendly programme as new boss Craig Harrison prepares his squad for the challenge of gaining promotion back to the Football League at the first attempt.

Neighbours Billingham Town will form the opposition for the first run-out of pre-season early next month.

Pools make the trip to Bedford Terrace, where the club play their reserve fixtures, on Thursday, July 6th (KO 7.45pm).

The following week Pools will be on the road again when they travel to face Dunston UTS on Wednesday, July 12th (KO 7.45pm).

There will be a further away test on Tuesday, July 18th (KO 7.30pm) as Harrison takes his team to face Blyth Spartans at Croft Park.

Pools had already announced a pre-season friendly with League One outfit Wigan Athletic on Tuesday, July 25th (KO 7.30pm), the first confirmed home game of the pre-season schedule.

Harrison will then split his squad for the final weekend before the campaign begins when Pools will host a Middlesbrough XI at Victoria Park while also sending a team to play at Whitley Bay on Saturday 29th July.

Both games are 3pm kick-offs.

