Hartlepool United announce further pre-season friendly

Hartlepool United have added another friendly to their pre-season programme.

New boss Craig Harrison will take his squad to face Harrogate Town at The CNG Stadium on Saturday, July 15 (KO 3pm) ahead of their debut season in the National League.

Pools, who return to pre-season training on Monday, had already announced friendly games against Billingham Town, Dunston UTS, Blyth Spartans, Wigan Athletic, Middlesbrough Under-23s and Whitley Bay.

Neighbours Billingham Town will form the opposition for the first run-out of pre-season early next month.

Pools make the trip to Bedford Terrace, where the club play their reserve fixtures, on Thursday, July 6th (KO 7.45pm).

The following week Pools will be on the road again when they travel to face Dunston UTS on Wednesday, July 12th (KO 7.45pm).

There will be a further away test on Tuesday, July 18th (KO 7.30pm) as Harrison takes his team to face Blyth Spartans at Croft Park.

Pools had previously announced a pre-season friendly with League One outfit Wigan Athletic on Tuesday, July 25th (KO 7.30pm), the first confirmed home game of the pre-season schedule.

Harrison will then split his squad for the final weekend before the campaign begins when Pools will host a Middlesbrough XI at Victoria Park while also sending a team to play at Whitley Bay on Saturday 29th July. Both games are 3pm kick-offs.