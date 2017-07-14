Hartlepool United announce National League squad numbers

Hartlepool United have announced their squad numbers for the 2017-18 National League programme.
Those who have watched the friendlies at Billingham Town and Dunston UTS have already had a sneak preview as to the majority of the numbers, but the jerseys have now been officially allocated.
It is almost all change in the 1-11 department with only Carl Magnay, Nicky Featherstone and Rhys Oates retaining the same jerseys.
Scott Harrison, 26 last term, takes the number five jersey, while Padraig Amoind switches from nine to his preferred 10.
New signings Scott Loach takes over Trevor Carson's old number one shirt while fellow summer arrivals, Blair Adams (3), Luke Georgen (6), Ryan Donaldson (7), Jack Munns (8) and Jake Cassidy (9) are in the 'first XI'.
Louis Laing and Conor Newton will wear 23 and 24.
Devante Rodney, 38 last season, switches to 21 while last season's number six, Matthew Bates, will now do the 26.
The club's new professionals are Ryan Catterick (13), Josh Hawkes (15), Kenton Richardson (19) and Aaron Cunningham (22).
Pools squad numbers
1 Scott Loach
2 Carl Magnay
3 Blair Adams
4 Nicky Featherstone
5 Scott Harrison
6 Luke George
7 Ryan Donaldson
8 Jack Munns
9 Jake Cassidy
10 Padraig Amond
11 Rhys Oates
12 Josh Nearney
13 Ryan Catterick
14 Michael Woods
15 Josh Hawkes
16 Jack Blackford
17 Nicky Deverdics
18 Lewis Hawkins
19 Kenton Richardson
20 Liam Donnelly
21 Devante Rodney
22 Aaron Cunningham
23 Louis Laing
24 Conor Newton
26 Matthew Bates