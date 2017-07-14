Hartlepool United announce National League squad numbers

Hartlepool United have announced their squad numbers for the 2017-18 National League programme.

Those who have watched the friendlies at Billingham Town and Dunston UTS have already had a sneak preview as to the majority of the numbers, but the jerseys have now been officially allocated.

It is almost all change in the 1-11 department with only Carl Magnay, Nicky Featherstone and Rhys Oates retaining the same jerseys.

Scott Harrison, 26 last term, takes the number five jersey, while Padraig Amoind switches from nine to his preferred 10.

New signings Scott Loach takes over Trevor Carson's old number one shirt while fellow summer arrivals, Blair Adams (3), Luke Georgen (6), Ryan Donaldson (7), Jack Munns (8) and Jake Cassidy (9) are in the 'first XI'.

Louis Laing and Conor Newton will wear 23 and 24.

Devante Rodney, 38 last season, switches to 21 while last season's number six, Matthew Bates, will now do the 26.

The club's new professionals are Ryan Catterick (13), Josh Hawkes (15), Kenton Richardson (19) and Aaron Cunningham (22).

Pools squad numbers

1 Scott Loach

2 Carl Magnay

3 Blair Adams

4 Nicky Featherstone

5 Scott Harrison

6 Luke George

7 Ryan Donaldson

8 Jack Munns

9 Jake Cassidy

10 Padraig Amond

11 Rhys Oates

12 Josh Nearney

13 Ryan Catterick

14 Michael Woods

15 Josh Hawkes

16 Jack Blackford

17 Nicky Deverdics

18 Lewis Hawkins

19 Kenton Richardson

20 Liam Donnelly

21 Devante Rodney

22 Aaron Cunningham

23 Louis Laing

24 Conor Newton

26 Matthew Bates