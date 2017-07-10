Hartlepool United appoint highly-rated ex-Middlesbrough coach Paul Jenkins as assistant manager

Hartlepool United have named former Middlesbrough coach Paul Jenkins as their new assistant manager.

Jenkins, who left Boro last week, comes in as Craig Harrison's No 2 in an exciting move by Pools.

The 42-year-old led Boro's Under-23s for the last three years, before departing by mutual consent as part of backroom changes made since the appointment of Garry Monk as manager.

Jenkins had stepped up to first-team duties under caretaker manager Steve Agnew last season, but had been expected to resume his role with the Under-23s.

However, despite having been at the club for 20 years and playing a key role in the emergence of a crop of Boro youngsters such as Stewart Downing and Ben Gibson stepping into the first team, Jenkins was allowed to leave.

His capture by Pools is a major coup and gives Harrison a strong, knowledgeable assistant as he looks to guide the club back into the Football League.

The Hartlepool boss worked with Jenkins as a player when he was at Middlesbrough.

Harrison's coaching staff is now complete, with Jenkins, Matthew Bates and goalkeeping coach Bernhard Hirmer.