Hartlepool United are through the worst of it - Craig Hignett

Despite the club’s recent loss, Pools boss Craig Hignett believes his side have successfully guided themselves through choppy waters.

The manager fails to buy into any feeling of negativity at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium, even though his side yet again crashed to a defeat on home turf, this time to play-off hopefuls Grimsby.

We are not giving up on the season

Hignett thinks Pools have been through the worst of their League Two “sticky patch” and the only way is up from here, provided the club can find some consistency.

“We have come through a sticky patch,” said Hignett.

“It feels like we are through the other side of it now. It is important that continues.

“The test is week after week and doing it regularly.

“The most consistent teams are the ones who are successful in the mix.”

In the mix, up among the play-off places, is where Hignett and Pools had hoped to be this season.

But they find themselves out of the top end picture and closer to those fighting it out for survival at the bottom.

All is not lost, though, according to the gaffer.

He said: “The league is that tight that a run now will get us in the mix - we are not giving up the season.

“Over the last few months My weekends and weeks have been miserable recently and I’ve been hurting.

“I’ve had to find a way of stopping shipping goals and finding a way of rallying them and it’s been tough for us all, but they say tough times don’t last, but tough people do.

“We need to keep that in mind moving forward.”

Reflecting back on the 1-0 weekend loss to the Mariners, Hignett thinks his side were a touch unlucky to not get a share of the spoils.

He said: “We have made enough chances to score a couple.

“I am not going to be disappointed with the performance but I am with the result.

“The first half was even. They got a bit lucky with the goal, it’s deflected off the forward and gone behind Scotty (Harrison).

“But from going a goal behind we didn’t crumble - we took control of the game but were not good enough on the day.

“You have to take your chances to win games.

“They had one real chance and scored.

“It was a scruffy goal but listen, if I was them I would take that. We seem to have to work for ours.”