Hartlepool United axe physio Ian 'Buster' Gallagher

Hartlepool United have axed Ian 'Buster' Gallagher in a shock move

The head physio was called into a meeting at Victoria Park on Wednesday when he was told his contract was being terminated.

Gallagher, known as Buster, was part of the Gang of Four who were appointed to try and save the club from relegation at the end of the season.

The 39-year-old has been at the club for 25 years, and has seen nine managers come and go in the last five years as Pools have continually struggled.

Former Hartlepool boss Ronnie Moore and Robbie Stelling, son of ex-club president, Jeff, have criticised the club on social media over the decision.

Gallagher is popular among players, staff and fans for his heart-on-the-sleeve approach. The former midfielder began serving the club a quarter of a century ago.

He signed schoolboy forms in 1992, becoming a youth team player two years later before boss Keith Houchen gave him a professional contract in 1996.

Unfortunately, a serious knee injury prematurely ended his playing career and he decided to move into physiotherapy.

He became part of the club’s medical staff and was made head physiotherapist in 2012.