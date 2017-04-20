Hartlepool United-Barnet: Could Trevor Carson be named on bench?

Trevor Carson is back in training so is there a chance he could be back in Hartlepool United’s squad against Barnet.

The Northern Ireland keeper was working alongside on-loan Joe Fryer and sub goalie Ben Dudzinski at the Racecourse Ground with goalkeeping coach, Adriano Basso.

However, boss Dave Jones said it would be wrong to thrust him straight back in, having just recovered from shoulder surgery.

Carson has not played in 2017, having conceded defeat to a long-standing, painful problem, and has missed the last 20 games.

The 29-year-old was not expected to play again this season – he still may not – but, like Carl Magnay, is back ahead of schedule.

But Jones says, while Carson, a powerful and passionate figure within the squad, may put up his hand and volunteer to play, it is not a given he will be selected against Barnet at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

The manager says he will, ultimately, be guided by head physio, Ian Gallagher.

“Trev’s joined in training,” said Jones.

“Whether he’s ready to go and play or sit on the bench? I don’t know.

“He was telling me three months ago, when I first came in, that ‘I’m here if you need me’!

“You have to take into consideration not just what Trev says but the specialist and Buster [Gallagher].

“Until Buster hands him over, we have to adhere to what he says.

“Trevor has waited a long time to have the operation to fix his problem. Why risk doing any damage to it?

“I’ve been there myself, offered myself up to play when I probably wasn’t ready.

“You are not doing yourself justice or doing yourself any favours in that situation.

“[If it does not go right] you get pasted from every quarter.

“Just because you offer yourself up, it does not mean it’s the right thing to do.

“You have to be fit – you have to be ready.

“If you have a niggle, maybe play him, but coming back from an op? I don’t think so.

“Mags (Magnay) came back ahead of schedule and he’s done fantastic.

“But you have to be careful about getting sucked into playing [when you are not ready].

“The game is littered with players who have gone out and played and done more damage.

“I’ve done it myself and ended up being out longer than what I should have been.

“I don’t think we should be tempted with Trev.”

But Carson IS a strong personality, so don’t be surprised to see him twist the arm of Jones to go on the bench.

Jones must make at least one change, with Liam Donnelly serving the first game of a two-match ban following his red card at Leyton Orient.

The manager could use Nicky Deverdics at left-back, where he filled in for three games to good effect, or go to three at the back, which would involve a return for Matthew Bates.

Michael Woods will start in the centre of midfield, having impressed in the second half of the Easter Monday defeat at Leyton Orient, where he came on at half-time for Deverdics.

Pools (probable): Fryer, Magnay, Harrison, Bates, Deverdics, Featherstone, Woods, Alessandra, Thomas, Oates, Amond.

Subs (from): Carson, Dudzinski, Richardson, Walker, Hawkins, Rooney, Rodney, Blackford.