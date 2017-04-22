Hartlepool United-Barnet: Team news, Bates and Woods in for Pools, Amond left out

Dave Jones today left out top scorer Padraig Amond for the League Two match against Barnet.

It is nine games since Pools managed more than a solitary goal and Hartlepool United went into this must-win clash with their 14-goal top marksman on the bench.

Back with his gloves on: Trevor Carson. Picture by FRANK REID

Jones wen t with Rhys Oates up top which, to be fair to Jones, is not the worst call, given how well the 22-year-old has performed when used through the middle.

Amond's departure was one of two changes made by Jones.

Matthew Bates came in at centre-half after a 12-game absence to partner Scott Harrison at the heart of the defence.

Michael Woods also started having been a sub at Leyton Orient, coming in for the suspended Liam Donnelly, with Nicky Deverdics switching to right-back.

Looking serious. Matthew Bates. Picture by FRANK REID

The other big change in the squad was the return of Trevor Carson who was not expected to play again this season aftrer shoulder surgery.

Carson, who has missed the last 20 matches, was named on the bench, which featured only six subs.

Pools:Fryer, Magnay, Bates, Harrison, Deverdics, Walker, Featherstone, Woods, Thomas, Oates, Alessandra

Subs: Carson, Hawkins, Rooney, Rodney, Amond, Blackford

Barnet: Vickers, Taylor, Nelson, Clough, Johnson, J Taylor, Weston, Izquierdo, Shomotun, J Akinde, Campbell-Ryce

Subs: McKenzie-Lyle, Santos, Champion, Fonguck, Coulson, S Akinde, Akinola

Referee: Trevor Kettle