Hartlepool United-Barrow: Rodney, Harrison start for Pools

Craig Harrison tonight made two changes to his side for the National League clash with Barrow at Victoria Park.

With Liam Donnelly away on international duty with Northern Ireland U21, the manager brought Scott Harrison in to reprise his early-season partnership Louis Laing.

Devante Rodney was preferred to James Thorne as the central striker.

Craig Harrison had a strong forward bias on the bench with Connor Simpson, Thorne, Jack Munns and Rhys Oates all among the five.

Barrow included former Pools defender Dan Jones as their left wing-back.

Pools: Loach, Magnay, Laing, Harrison, Deverdics, Featherstone, Woods, Hawkins, Donaldson, Rodney, Franks.

Subs: Adams, Munns, Oates, Thorne, Simpson.

Barrow: Dixon, Barthram, Dunne, Thompson, Diagne, Jones, Harvey, Hughes, Gomis, White., Harrison

Subs: Moore, Bauress, Panayiotou, Bignot, Makoma

Referee: J Hull