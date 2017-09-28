Hartlepool United boss Craig Harrison gives Keith Watson injury update

Craig Harrison has delivered promising news on key Hartlepool United defender Keith Watson.

There were fears the 27-year-old, outstanding at the centre of defence following his loan move from St Johnstone, was facing the prospect of surgery on a knee injury, sustained in the win at Leyton Orient.

But a specialist has given cautious optimism that an op might NOT be required and rest and treatment could work.

“Keith has seen a specialist and there was good news,” said Harrison. “There is no rush for surgery.

“I think everyone had written it off, saying he’d need an operation and so forth.

“But the consultation has gone well and it was positive. They are looking to manage him conservatively for the next couple of weeks.

“Touch wood, he won’t need any op and then the rehabilitation which follows.

“If we can get through without an op, it could reduce the recovery time by about a third.

“That’s not concrete, we need to have further tests and consultations.”

Harrison rates Watson’s defensive partner, Michael Ledger, as only 50-50 for the trip to Woking, with the on-loan Sunderland player struggling with back trouble.

“Ledge has had a lot of games in a short space of time and his body’s maybe not been used to that,” said Harrison.

“We’re going to have to be really careful and not push him too much, we’ll have to look after him.

“He played a lot for Viking in Norway but those games were Saturday-Saturday with no midweeks.”

Scott Harrison has recovered from a foot injury and came through a behind-closed-doors game in midweek with no ill-effects.