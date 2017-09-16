Hartlepool United boss Craig Harrison reacts to Pools fourth win in five at Leyton Orient

Hartlepool United boss Craig Harrison thinks the timing of his side's goals was crucial, as Pools extended their National League unbeaten record to five games.

Harrison's men continue to go from strength to strength in the fifth tier after a winless six game stint at the start of the campaign. This time they had goals a minute either side of the break from Jonathan Franks and Rhys Oates to thank for their fourth win in their last handful of encounters.

And Harrison was clearly delighted with his players efforts, particularly after falling behind.

He said: "To go 1-0 and be under the cosh and come away with the win was very pleasing.

"We dusted ourselves down after they had one or two chances to score and got the goal before half-time. What a time to score.

"It gave us the opportunity to change things at half-time, tweak things, and then we came out and did the job.

"I would rather we scored in the 91st minute to win the game but the 46th will do. I am just happy we were able to get the goals and see it through."

Having been played out of position for the last few weeks, the manager called out makeshift defender Nicky Deverdics for his influence in Pools winner.

Harrison said: "The ball for the second goal from Devs was absolutely outstanding."