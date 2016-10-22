Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett facing up to midfield conundrum

Craig Hignett is has a midfield headache ahead of today’s visit of Leyton Orient.

But the gaffer admits this is no bad thing.

For the first time in a long time the Pools boss has options in central midfield.

Michael Woods has returned to action, with yet another hour in a behind closed doors game in the week, under his belt.

Nicky Featherstone returns this afternoon after a three game suspension, as well as the fact Liam Donnelly put in a more than decent show in the middle last weekend.

Add to that Nicky Deverdics returning to full fitness and the form of Josh Laurent and Lewis Hawkins and Hignett has some decisions to make for the Northern Gas & Power Stadium clash.

“We have options,” said Hignett.

“But that is a good problem to have.

“Only three can play, so some will be disappointed.”

On Featherstone’s return, he added: “He can influence others around him.

“He has not been happy sitting out, twiddling his thumbs in the stands.

“It is tough. He hasn’t felt part of it.

“He is chomping at the bit to get back involved again.”

Opposite number Alberto Cavasin, who has lost his first two league games since taking control of the O’s, is hopeful Orient can end a run of seven without a win at the Vic.

He said: “We always think about winning. But for this match my thoughts are not on the three points even if it is the most important thing, the one thing that counts the most.

“My focus is the team working hard and being ready for the match. Sooner or later we are going to smile.

“I still think we need to improve in a few areas. The performance from most of the match last week was positive.

“We have to try and play more consistent football throughout the match, try to risk less and try not to concede a goal.

“We will take the loss but look at all the positives.

“In Italy when you lose three or four games the supporters always start to turn on the team.

“So from this aspect everything is great here in England as the fans are still right behind us.”