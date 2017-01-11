Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett insists the best is yet to come from ‘fearless’ Sean Kavanagh

The best is yet to come from “fearless” Sean Kavanagh, according to Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett.

The Fulham defender, signed last week on a loan deal until the end of the season, was arguably Pools’ man-of-the-match in their 1-0 home loss to Grimsby Town on Saturday.

But Hignett says the 22-year-old is only just getting started at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

Speaking about the new boy’s debut, he said: “There is more to come from him.

“He came in with no fear, he will get better and better here.

“I was delighted for him. It was a solid day for him.”

Kavanagh has followed Liam Donnelly in making an impact on arrival from Craven Cottage this campaign.

Hignett continued: “They have got a few gems at Fulham.

“We wanted him for a while and he has shown by his debut what a good player he is.”

Meanwhile, Kavanagh has admitted that he found it tough to adjust to life back in the senior ranks, having spent this season on Fulham Under-21 duty.

“It was hard going out there,” he said.

“Playing 90 minutes wasn’t easy but it’s my job to get through it. But it’s different to under-21 football – it’s more physical and means a lot more to everyone.

“You have to be able to handle yourself.”

Upon the Irishman’s capture Hignett claimed that pal and former Fulham teammate Donnelly played a big part in getting the deal over the line.

Kavanagh says it feels good to have a close pal around the dressing-room. Its certainly helped with the settling in.

He said: “Liam has been a big help.

“It’s nice to have him around the place.”

Reflecting back on Pools loss at the weekend, the left-back said: “We had so much of the ball, but only that final third and hopefully we can put it right next weekend.

“I’m here for the rest of the season now and it’s a good move for everyone, we all hope it works and gives me a chance to play some regular football.”