Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett is predicting fireworks at the Keepmoat

There will be goals at the Keepmoat Stadium tomorrow, according to Craig Hignett, because that’s the only way he and Darren Ferguson know how to play.

Pools head to South Yorkshire as the second highest scorers away from home in League Two, having netted 16 goals in eight games.

And it just so happens that the only team to net more is Ferguson’s Donny, who also have the best home record of any team in the fourth tier.

“I wouldn’t think it will be 0-0,” Hignett predicted ahead of the clash.

“Although, saying that, Checkatrade aside we have kept two clean sheets.

“I’m hoping we keep a clean sheet, because we have got goals in our side.

“Last year we didn’t score as many goals but this year we are scoring lots.

“We need to strike the right balance between scoring goals and keeping things tight.

“Hopefully the last couple of weeks have been a start and we go there with some confidence.”

It is on the road where Pools have excelled this season, but Hignett is not expecting an easy ride.

The gaffer continued: “They are all tough trips.

“Darren has them playing well.

“They are a good footballing side, they will have a go at you.

“They will go forward but that will suit us.

“They do score goals but I am looking forward to it because of that.”

Hignett admits that he is a big fan of Ferguson, who has overseen his side’s rise to third top of the division.

He said: “Darren has a good understanding of the league. He spent some time at Peterborough and then at Preston.

“He knows the league and a lot of the players at this level.

“It will be a tough game because he has them well organised.

He is a manager who is very passionate about what he does.

“It will be two teams who want to play football.”