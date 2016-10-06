Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett praises performance of goalkeeper Adam Bartlett in defeat to Sunderland

Craig Hignett was keen to praise the performance of goalkeeper Adam Bartlett after last night’s defeat to Sunderland.

With regular stopper Trevor Carson away on international duty with Northern Ireland, the tie gave Bartlett a chance to prove his worth.

While there was little he could do about Donald Love’s second half strike, Bartlett made a string of fine saves in the first half to keep the Black Cats at bay, while also denying Josh Maja with a fine reflex save after the break.

And Hignett admitted he was impressed by the display of his number two keeper, and said he is blessed to have the goalkeeping options he does at his disposal - claiming Carson and Bartlett are the best goalkeeping duo in League Two.

“He’s excellent,” said Hignett. “From the times he’s played this year at Notts County and Preston we know he won’t let us down.

“I’ve said it before and I believe I have the two best keepers in the league here.

“Barts is knocking on the door.

“Trevor has been in outstanding form, but Barts is pushing him.”