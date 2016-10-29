Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett reckons refereeing call cost Pools dear

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett says referee Nicholas Kinseley got the decision to award Liam Donnelly a red card wrong.

And the gaffer says that was the tipping point in the game, which Pools lost 3-2 from being two goals up.

Nathan Thomas gave the visitors the lead at The Hive, before Padraig Amond doubled the advantage.

Then, with the score at 2-0, Liam Donnelly was deemed to have brought down John Akinde.

And not only did Kinesley decide to award the spot-kick, he also dipped into his back pocket to show the Northern Irishman a red card.

On that decision the game changed, with Akinde, Luke Gambin and sub Shaun Batt netting to make sure the Bees secured their first home win since August.

Hignett said: "I’m fed up of talking about incompetent referees.

"We were in complete control, we bossed it, quietened everyone down.

"It’s all about referees and referring performances, no on here today can say he refereed it correctly.

"The double jeopardy rule comes in - he’s made it up by the way - after he spoke to Podge (Padraig Amond). He'd accepted he made a mistake and then made it up."

Rather than solely focus on the bad call by the man in the middle, Hignett accepts, yet again, Pools were far from good enough defensively.

"Two set pieces again have cost us, if we can find a way of losing a game we do it," he said.

"Two up and cruising, their heads were going it was a case of how many we score.

"A ridiculous refereeing decision, a fluke of a goal and then we are up against it.

"They get a way back into it we get ten men, the referee was shocking all day."