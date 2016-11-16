Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett says he will not stand in the way of Josh Laurent should big clubs come calling in January transfer window.

Craig Hignett says he will not stand in the way of Josh Laurent should, as he expects, one of the big boys come calling in the January transfer window.

The midfielder put pen to paper on a new contract at Hartlepool United in the hours before helping Hignett’s men turn in their first home win for seven months on Saturday.

But Hignett does not expect that the news of the 21-year-old’s longer term deal will scare off clubs keen to add Laurent to their ranks.

The Mail understands a host of Championship and League One clubs have been casting their eye over Laurent in recent weeks.

And Hignett admits he would never stand in the player’s way, should an offer from the higher echelons of English football arrive on the table.

“Just because he’s signed a new deal it doesn’t mean he is staying here forever, we want players to move on and play as high as they can,” he said.

“I would never stand in anyone’s way if they are moving on, but it has to be moving on not sideways. I would never move sideways, I would move up and we have players who can play two divisions up from where we are now.”

Hignett can use experience from his own career to sympathise with any player considering a switch away from a club where things aren’t quite going their way.

Not that Laurent, who was delighted to sign on the dotted line at the Vic, sits in that category.

The manager wants Pools to become a club where players feel they can come to develop and move on to better things, just like Laurent has.

The gaffer continued: “We feel with the environment we have got we can get young players in, teach them, develop them, let them progress and sell them for a profit.

“We have done it with players and they can decide they want to come here.

“I did it myself, I went to Crewe after I left Liverpool because I knew I could improve, they took time to make me a better footballer.

“I want our club to be seen in the similar light.

“Josh signing shows to other players who are dropping down that they can look at our club and see what we are doing with players, developing them, making them better.”