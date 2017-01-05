Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett says team still need to stop silly mistakes

While Craig Hignett has been delighted by Hartlepool United’s defensive efforts in recent weeks, he still feels there is a need to tighten up the ship.

His side have been defensively resolute and full of passion and fight in recent draws at Portsmouth, where they kept a clean sheet, and Accrington Stanley.

But Pools have still managed to concede four goals in their last two games over the festive period.

This is simply something that cannot continue, says the gaffer.

Hignett knows that if his players are having to score three times per week to win, Pools will fall short.

“If you are asking us to score three goals a game to win it will not always happen,” he said.

“So we need to cut out the silly mistakes.

“We know what we need to do. Now it is about putting that into practice.”

One change the manager has made in recent weeks has been to play two up top.

This move has brought praise from the fans.

Hignett is not really the type of boss who buys into formations and tactics too much. He says it is more to do with the mentality of the player, than the position he is told to play.

“We scored two on Monday and three on Friday playing this way,” he said.

“But for me it doesn’t matter with one, two or three up front it’s about desire to go in the box and get on the end of things.”