Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett speaks out on fan criticism and “Hignett out” chants

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett has addressed the criticism thrown his way in the closing stages of last weekend’s demoralising 5-0 home loss to Cambridge.

Chants of “Hignett out” could be heard when the U’s fourth crashed home, just 19 minutes after the visitors opener.

The fans voiced their displeasure and are entitle to do so

Boos also rang out on the final whistle.

Hignett understands Pools fans frustrations. The gaffer admits that punters are justified in giving him, and his team, stick.

But he wants the fans to know he feels their pain, too.

“I’m as frustrated as the fans, they voiced their displeasure and are entitled to do so,” said the manager.

“I’m proud myself and passionate about this club. I want us to do well. I want the players to do well, just like the fans. They have to want that too.

“They have to believe in what you are doing. I don’t know if they really do.”

While there is a lot of negativity flying about the Northern Gas & Power Stadium at the moment, Hignett can still see the positives in his side. It’s his job, he has to, even if others cannot.

“Everyone who has seen us can see we are a match for any team at this level,” he said.

“The teams at the top will be consistent in their performance, though. We have not been. We have got to find that.

“Winning breeds confidence. We need a little run of two or three to get us right up there.”