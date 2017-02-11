Hartlepool United boss Dave Jones glad to see big names in lower leagues

Dave Jones says he has been happy to join some of football’s bigger managerial names in the lowest tier of the Football League.

The former Stockport, Southampton, Wolves, Cardiff and Sheffield Wednesday boss today takes his side to Mansfield Town in League Two.

His opponent in the home dug-out is Steve Evans, who had managed in the Sky Bet Championship with Rotherham and Leeds.

Jones also pointed out that Phil Brown, a former top flight boss, had returned to management at Southend United who are now playing their trade in League One after being promoted last year.

“Steve has gone in and done what he’s done, I have full respect for anyone who’s done that,” said the 60-year-old, who said he has no desire to ever own or be chairman of a club.

“I don’t have any favourites, dislikes, likes, we are all in the same game, I have nothing but admiration for anyone working as a manager, whatever the team.

“It’s a hard job, you are dealing with a lot of factors.

“When I meet owners and chairman, would I want to be in their shoes? No.

“I only deal with one section of the club which is the football, they have to deal with everything.

“I am just one part of a machine.

“I spoke to Browny not so long ago at a dinner, he said exactly the same as Steve has that it was a breath of fresh air to go down [to that level] after being in a goldfish bowl.

“They’ve felt good getting away from all that hoo-hah and going down to this level and to reality.”

Jones is working all hours at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium and Maiden Castle to implement his plan and to get his message across to the squad.

And the experienced boss feels he is seeing a difference already though quipped that perhaps the players should be asked that question too.

“Since we came in I think there has been a step in the right direction,” he explained.

“We have educated the players to what we are trying to go – it takes time, but all we ask they are doing.

“We are changing the way they play and it will benefit them and it takes a bit of time.

“We are seeing results in training, but ask the players if they feel any different.

“Our priority is to change everything but still get the points and make sure the club climbs the division.

There’s a lot to do and we have games to play and the priority is to change things and get the points to make sure we move up the table.”