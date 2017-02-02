Hartlepool United boss Dave Jones on Josh Laurent sale, Andrew Nelson, Louis Rooney plus team news for Yeovil clash

Dave Jones says the six-figure sale of Josh Laurent was a "good move" for Hartlepool United.

The midfielder departed for Sky Bet Championship club Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee.

It is believed that the eventually the figure could rise to somewhere in the region of £500,000.

“Josh leaving was financially a good move for the club," said Jones at his media conference at Durham today.

"You always want to keep your best players, but when you are a club in this division and bigger clubs come calling it’s hard to keep them.

“You may not want them to go, but heads can be turned at moving to a club two divisions above where they can earn more money.

"You might as well get what you can for them and let them go.

"If you didn't, you'd then spend half your time battling against them mentally whether they should be playing here or not.

“I wish him all the best.

"I didn’t know him that long and I hope he does really well there.

"It shows in his time here that whatever people did with him was the right thing."

While Jones has said farewell to the midfielder, he has welcomed two forwards to the Maiden Castle training HQ.

Andrew Nelson, 19, has joined from Sunderland on loan for the rest of the season with an identical deal being struck for Plymouth Argyle's Louis Rooney, 20.

“We needed strikers and we are in a situation where we have to score goals," said Jones.

"But we aren’t in a situation where we can cherry pick the best, as they cost the most money.

"We have to look and see what’s available.

“They are both highly recommended, so let’s get them in and see."

Jones hopes to have Nathan Thomas fit for Saturday's visit of Yeovil after the attacker was left out of the trip to Newport after suffering a niggle or two following his comeback game against Stevenage.

Club captain Billy Paynter is on the road to recovery after Achilles trouble but is unlikely to be in the squad for the match against the 16th-placed Glovers.

Midfielder Michael Woods is undergoing treatment to an ankle injury.

Meanwhile Pools have brought in Stephen Pears as goalkeeping coach.

The former Middlesbrough keeper had a stint two seasons ago as assistant boss to then manager, Colin Cooper.