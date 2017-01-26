Hartlepool United boss Dave Jones signs Middlesbrough keeper on loan

Dave Jones today made his first signing at Hartlepool United after bringing in keeper Joe Fryer on a half-season loan from Middlesbrough.

The 21-year-old will come straight into the squad for Saturday's League Two trip to Newport County.

Jones wants competition for Adam Bartlett who has taken over between the sticks for Pools following the shoulder operation which has put number one Trevor Carson out for the season.

Fryer has been the first-choice stopper for Boro’s U23 side in the Premier Reserve League and has featured in the club's three Checkatrade Trophy ties.

He has been given the number 42 squad number and will be on the bench at Rodney Parade.

“Joe has come in," said Jones. "We need a keeper as Trevor is out injured and we only have Barts with young keepers underneath."