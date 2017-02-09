Hartlepool United boss Dave Jones to keep tabs on Nicky Deverdics out on loan at Dover Athletic

Dave Jones has promised to keep tabs on Nicky Deverdics when the midfielder is out on loan at Dover Athletic.

One of Hartlepool United’s big summer signings, Deverdics has found himself out of favour at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

After not featuring in the first XI since the 3-2 win over Morecambe at the end of December, he has opted to take a month’s loan at former club Dover.

The 29-year-old has come straight into the Whites squad for their home National League match tomorrow against Wrexham.

And Jones insists it will not be a case of ‘out of sight, out of mind’, explaining that Deverdics needs games at a meaningful level.

“I need to see him play,” said the manager.

“He’s been playing in the reserves but for the reserves I won’t see a true reflection of what he is capable of doing.

“Nicky had other opportunities but he felt more comfortable going back to Dover.

“He’s on a month-to- month (loan) and I’ve promised him that every game he plays we will get to see him.

“We will have someone there from the club to watch, whether that’s me or someone else.

“I would do that with anyone we sent on loan, whether it’s for games, experience or to see them play within a man’s game.

“It’s best sometimes to get them out and playing in the humdrum of a league when it matters rather than in the reserves.”

Deverdics had skippered the Pools second string, though he was not involved in the midweek Central League victory over Mansfield.

Pools used four trialists at Bedford Terrace, defenders Tolu Kayode and Craig Reid, midfielder Eddie Rogerson and striker Tyler Harvey.

Jones was not unhappy with what he saw but explained that they are probably not in contention for contracts.

“We’ll have a look at the midfielder again, he’s a youngster who has been injured,” he said.

“Gordon Taylor asked if I’d have a look at him.

“The other boys? We feel now if we are to bring in players they have to be better than what we’ve got.”