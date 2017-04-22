Hartlepool United boss Dave Jones will 'fight' on after Jeff Stelling tells him to go

Dave Jones says he will fight on as Hartlepool United boss - despite being told to quit by Jeff Stelling.

The Pools president vented his fury after Pools fell into the bottom two of the Football League following an insipid 2-0 defeat by Barnet at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

Pools are now second bottom after Newport County climbed above then following their 1-0 home win over Accrington.

Jones and Pools are now relying on the Welsh club, who were 10 points adrift last month, dropping points in their final two matches against Carlisle (A) and Notts County (H).

Stelling, speaking on Gillette Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports, said: “We have lost at home, we're in the relegation places, and it’s not personal Dave, but for God’s sake for the good of the club go now.

"Walk now. It’s 13 points from 51 this is not your level of football," before adding "if he won’t walk then sack him."

There were chants too of "Dave Jones, get out of our club" from fans in the Town End, as well as "you're not fit to wear the shirt" directed at the players.

But Jones says he has no plans to quit the club he joined in January following the sacking of Craig Hignett.

“I’ve fought all my life and I won’t stop, but I don’t expect the players to stop [fighting]," said the manager, who felt let down by his players.

“It’s disappointing, we are trying to fight for our lives and you want to see more than is happening at this moment in time.

“It’s been a really good week, everyone has been working very hard, but it seems when it comes down to putting it into practice it’s difficult for them at the moment.

“Everyone has to stand up and be counted, fans have every right to be angry and I don’t mind taking the stick and take the fight to people but I'm expecting more than I’ve seen today.

“We worked all week and you say there’s no problem, there has been a good response [in training].

“I come here and put my reputation on the line and I'm going to fight for that reputation.

"But you need some help, but one or two are being carried and you can’t do that.

"Everyone has to realise the situation we are in. It’s frustrating for me, my staff, everyone else."

Pools visit Cheltenham next Saturday before hosting Doncaster on the last day of the season.

