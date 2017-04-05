Hartlepool United boss insists it’s great to have Carl Magnay back

Dave Jones says it is great for Hartlepool United to have Carl Magnay back on the field and available for the end-of-season run-in.

Injuries have meant Jones has been short of experienced figures at a crucial time at Pools, with Trevor Carson, Matthew Bates, Rob Jones, Magnay and Billy Paynter all having had or still having long absences.

Bates is back, but has to be content with a place on the bench with Scott Harrison and Brad Walker so impressive at the heart of the defence.

Carson and Paynter are out for the rest of the season after shoulder and Achilles surgery respectively while the campaign of Jones (knee) appears to have run its course.

However, Magnay is back and as good as new after a remarkable recovery from a ruptured knee ligament.

The 28-year-old might not be quite ready to start this Saturday’s trip to Morecambe but he looks like providing his manager with a selection headache in the coming weeks.

“It’s nice to have some senior players there on the bench and that helps us,” said Jones, who sent on the right-back for the dying seconds of last weekend’s defeat to Portsmouth.

“It’s great to have Mags back. He’s back ahead of time and he’s been training hard with us.

“It was good to get him back on the field and give him a feel of it again.

“It was in our minds to get him off the bench and back out there.”