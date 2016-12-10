Hartlepool United boss says Cambridge defeat was 'worst day in football'

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett says today ranks as the worst day he has ever experienced in football.

The gaffer watched on as his side followed up last week's 4-0 embarrassment at Port Vale, with an even more abject 5-0 home loss to Cambridge United.

And Hignett admits, after a goalless first 45, he could not see the result coming.

He said: "I couldn’t see it coming, but it doesn’t surprise me, we’ve done it a couple of times this season .

"Something goes against us, and we collapse and fold. Not the only time is it? A few games this season.

"I’ve had some bad days in football, but that’s probably the worse. It’s tough to take."

In the past few days the manager has spoken about the need to strengthen, but with the January window just around the corner, he says the prospect of wholesale changes within his Pools' squad is unlikely.

"I’ve got what I’ve got with the players, that’s it," he said.

"It’s not about systems it’s character and bottle. Can you dig deep, look for out mates, hang in, but we can’t.

"I’ve said we are soft. I’ve got the take the blame for that, the buck stops with me and I will take it."