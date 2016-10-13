Hartlepool United boss says Michael Woods is doubtful for Carlisle United trip

Hartlepool United midfielder Michael Woods is rated as doubtful for this weekend’s trip to Carlisle.

Manager Craig Hignett has revealed that despite the fact the 26-year-old made a return to action for the second string in midweek, he may not be fit enough for the visit to Brunton Park tomorrow.

“We will see how he is,” said Hignett of Woods, who played 65 minutes for Sam Collins’ reserves in their 5-1 win on Wednesday.

“It would be good to have him back because he gives us something different.”

Two players returning to the fold are goalkeeper Trevor Carson and defender Liam Donnelly. The Northern Irish duo have been away on international duty with the senior and Under-21 squads this week, and only returned to the club yesterday afternoon.

While Carson did not see any action against San Marino or Germany, Donnelly skippered the youth side to a draw in Ukraine and also a Windsor Park defeat to France.

“Trev wants to come in and train because he has not had a game while Liam won’t as he played twice.”

Rated as a doubt for much of the week, Nicky Deverdics is expected to be involved, according to Hignett.

Of Deverdics, who was taken off midway through Pools home draw with Crawley last week, the gaffer said: “Nicky should be OK. He just felt his thigh stiffen up. He has started the last two but he is going to need games.”