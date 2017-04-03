Hartlepool United can’t afford to get dragged RIGHT into trouble

Dave Jones wants Hartlepool United to pick up points – and quickly – to avoid being dragged “right into it”.

Pools are already deep in bother – in 22nd place and just five points above Newport County, who closed the gap with a 1-0 victory over Crawley as Jones’s side were losing 2-0 at home to Portsmouth.

Jones sees different degrees of danger and, for all a couple of wins are desperately needed he is trying to adopt a glass-half-full approach.

“We are in it [a relegation fight] as such, but we don’t want to get dragged right into it,” said Jones, whose side have had a difficult sequence of fixtures.

“They are better than that and I’ve told them that,

“I think we have played nine teams in the top half of the table in the games we have been here and I’ve not seen anything far better than us.

“It’s about having a bit more belief.”

Jones, who takes his team to face Morecambe this Saturday, says Pools will continue to put the graft in.

Pools have now lost three on the spin, all to promotion hopefuls, conceding six goals, though this Saturday’s match is against a side only two places and five points above them.

“The lads are working really hard,” he said. “Sometimes it’s in the wrong positions, but they are all the things we are trying to teach them.

“We will keep going.”