Hartlepool United-Carlisle United: Pools unchanged, Ibehre back for Cumbrians

Dave Jones will send out an unchanged Hartlepool United for today's vital League Two clash with Carlisle United.

Pools tackle seventh-placed Carlisle at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium in a match crucial at both ends of the table.

Three points is the tiny gap between Jones's side and Newport in 23rd, but only six points separate Morecambe (48), Yeovil (46), Cheltenham (43) and Pools (42).

Up at the top, the Cumbrians are only two points above a trio of teams on 60, Blackpool, Cambridge and Colchester.

Carlisle boss Keith Curle brought fit-again Jabo Ibehre into his starting XI. The veteran striker scored twice in the Cumbrians' 3-2 win at the Vic last season.

Pools: Fryer, Richardson, Harrison, Walker, Donnelly, Featherstone, Woods, Alessandra, Thomas, Amond, Oates.

Subs: Dudzinski, Bates, Magnay, Deverdics, Hawkins, Rooney, Rodney.

Carlisle: Gillespie, Liddle, Raynes, Brisley, Grainger, Devitt, Bailey, Joyce, O'Sullivan, Proctor, Ibehre

Subs: Gillesphey, Tomlinson, Lambe, Crocombe, Waring, Joachim, Nabi

Referee: Carl Boyeson