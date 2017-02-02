Hartlepool United chairman plays down fee club received for Josh Laurent

Gary Coxall has played down the fee Hartlepool United received for January departure Josh Laurent.

Rumours have been circling that Pools cashed in big style when Laurent made the switch to Lancashire. Some have been suggesting that it was around the £500,000 mark.

But chairman Coxall has laughed off those suggestions.

As is often his way, the Londoner took to his Twitter account to play down the fee.

He said: "As for the the transfer fee for JL, the club received nowhere near the £500k I've heard is being banded about."

In total Laurent made 33 appearances for the football club, scoring just the once in October's 3-1 home defeat to Leyton Orient.

Wigan Athletic new boy Josh Laurent, while with Hartlepool United.

Laurent could make his Latics debut tomorrow when they take on Sheffield Wednesday at the DW Stadium.

Meanwhile, new boss Warren Joyce is delighted to have the 21-year-old on board.

And he admits he has been keeping a keen eye on Laurent since he arrived in November, while the club had watched the midfielder since day one of the 2016/17 campaign.

"Josh is a player the club has been watching all season," he said.

"And we feel he has the potential to shine at a higher level of football, given the right environment and the time in which to develop.

"He’s a powerful, ball-playing midfielder and we welcome him to the squad."