Hartlepool United close to a signing after Craig Harrison watches Sunderland, Newcastle, Middlesbrough

Craig Harrison is confident of adding a new signing at Hartlepool United – having had the frustration of three knock-backs in the last fortnight.

The boss told SportMail that three targets turned down Pools on geographical grounds.

We’d like to get someone in, a striker, attacking midfielder or winger, someone who can chip in with goals CRAIG HARRISON

But Harrison, who has watched the Under 23 sides of Sunderland, Newcastle and Middlesbrough over the past week, has “promising scenarios on the horizon.”

The 39-year-old is confident of bringing in an attacking talent though cautioned that they “don’t grow on trees”.

He said: “we’d like to get someone in, a striker, attacking midfielder or winger, whatever, someone who can chip in with goals.

“There is certainly a couple of promising scenarios on the horizon, hopefully.

“We have to be realistic about who we are, where we are and who we can attract at this point in the season.

“In an ideal world, we’d love to be bringing in a senior player because we haven’t got a senior player at that end of the pitch.

“But they don’t grow on trees.

“There have been three players I’ve tried to sign or made inquiries about over the last two weeks that have not come off for geographical reasons.

“The players have not wanted to come this far north from down south.

“People have to understand it’s not easy, it’s not a case of ‘we need a striker, so let’s get one in’.

“There could be four or five circumstances which come into it, availability, timing, travel, finances.

“We’ll keep cracking on, me and the staff know what we need and we’re quite positive we can get something done.”