Hartlepool United confirm Dave Jones' departure as club battle for Football League survival

Hartlepool United have confirmed that manager Dave Jones has left the League Two side as the club battle for Football League survival.

A 2-0 home defeat to Barnet, which saw Pools drop into the relegation zone with two games to play, proved the last straw with supporters venting their anger towards Jones during the second half and at full time.

The club have now parted ways with Jones, as revealed by SportMail on Sunday night, with defender Matthew Bates placed in charge for the final games against Cheltenham away on Saturday and Doncaster at home on the final day.

Bates will be assisted by Billy Paynter, Stuart Parnaby and head physio Ian Gallagher.

A club statement read: "Hartlepool United can confirm that Dave Jones has left his position as First Team Manager by mutual consent.

"Assistant Managers Alex Armstrong and Kevin Cooper have also departed The Northern Gas and Power Stadium with immediate effect.

"The Club would like to place on record its thanks to Jones, Armstrong and Cooper for their efforts and wish them every success in the future.

"Matthew Bates will now take charge for the final two games of the season, assisted by Billy Paynter, Stuart Parnaby and Ian Gallagher."

