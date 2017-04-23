Hartlepool United crisis: Jeff Stelling quits, Dave Jones fights on, Gary Coxall says it's 'horrendous'

Dave Jones has vowed to fight on and Hartlepool United are not going to sack their manager.

That is why Jeff Stelling has called time on his two-season stay as president of his beloved Pools.

The Sky Sports presenter made his feelings known in no uncertain terms when he spoke moments after Pools went down 2-0 to Barnet at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

That result left Pools in Leagiue Two's relegation zone and just 180 minutes away from dropping into the national League - possibly less if results are not good this coming weekend.

"It’s not personal Dave, but for God’s sake, for the good of the club go now," Stelling said on Gillette Soccer Saturday. "Walk now. It’s 13 points from 51 this is not your level of football.

"Pam Duxbury, the chairman, Gary Coxall, if he won’t walk then sack him. If it means me resigning as president then I do so happily – do it now, do it today."

Jones told his press conference that he was a proud man and was intent on fighting on.

There has been no statement from the Pools, or Stelling, but clearly the outgoing president has spoken to the club's owners over the managerial situation and not got the answer he

wanted and, as a result, has felt compelled to stand down.

Chairman Coxall took to Twitter to accept that the situation is "horrendous" with Pools two points below Newport County with just two games to go.

Pools are in the relegation zone for the first time since March 2015 when Ronnie Moore led the Great Escape.

However, Pools are now relying on results elsewhere going for them.

Jones and his players must clinch two wins at Cheltenham and against title-chasing Doncaster AND hope Newport don't win at Carlisle and beat Notts County at home.

"Horrendous today," wrote the chairman on his Twitter account @MrGCoxall.

"No getting away. I've played my part and I'll take the criticism for my mistakes."

There were chants against the team, manager and owners during the second half and after full-time of the 2-0 defeat to Bsarnet.

Pools never got going in a match they had to win and were beaten by second-half goals from John Akinde and Simeon Akinola.