Hartlepool United defender exits to League Two rivals Cambridge

Hartlepool United defender Jake Carroll has completed a move to Cambridge United.

The League Two rivals swooped for the out-of-favour left-back yesterday, with the formalities of the deal completed overnight, and an undisclosed fee changing hands.

The 25-year-old has found his path to the Pools first-team blocked in recent weeks, with the emergence of James Martin and the signing of Fulham loanee Sean Kavanagh, both ahead of Carroll in the pecking order, a key factor in allowing him leave.

In total the Irishman made 73 appearances for Pools, having arrived from Huddersfield Town in the summer of 2015.

A club statement, released on www.hartlepoolunited.co.uk this morning, read: "Everyone at Hartlepool United would like to wish Jake all the best for his future career."

The sale represents yet another piece of shrewd business by Pools this window.

So far they have managed to make money on two players - Carroll and Toto Nsiala - who were out of favour both on and off the park.

And with chairman Gary Coxall promising that any funds generated by the club, stay in the club, it is expected Craig Hignett will get the cash to add to his ranks this month.

Hignett himself has made it clear in recent weeks that players must depart the Northern Gas & Power Stadium in order for new ones to come in.

As a result of freeing up some wriggle room in the wage budget it is almost certain he will dip into the market before the window closes.

The Pools boss is understood to be looking at central midfielder additions, with Chesterfield captain Gary Liddle linked over the last seven days, as well as central defenders and strike options.