Hartlepool United defender Josh Nearney joins Whitley Bay

Josh Nearney is the latest Hartlepool United player to go out on loan.

The 21-year-old follows Rhys Oates out the door at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium to get some game-time, joining Whitley Bay.

Getting out and playing more senior football is the logical next step for Josh CRAIG HIGNETT

Nearney, who only signed a new Pools copntract back in April, looks set to make his debut in Whitley Bay’s Northern League Division One North Tyneside v South Tyneside scrap at Jarrow Roofing on this afternoon.

“Getting out and playing more senior football is the logical next step for Josh,” Pools boss Craig Hignett told the club’s website.

“It will be more beneficial for him at this stage of his career to be playing regular games at that level than in our Reserves so hopefully he enjoys the opportunity and thrives on the experience.”

Nearney played in Tuesday’s 2-1 reserve-team win over York at Bedford Terrace.

Youth Team midfielder Dylan Elliott, who came on as a sub against the Minstermen, has joined Bishop Auckland for a month, also in the Northern League First Division.