Hartlepool United deserved nothing from Fratton Park draw – Pompey boss

Portsmouth boss Paul Cook believes Hartlepool United did not deserve anything from their trip to Fratton Park.

But the Scouser says struggling Pools did warrant credit for their workrate in the stalemate.

He said: “I don’t feel we could have done any more to win the game.

“Hartlepool worked their socks off - they will feel they deserved a point out of the game.

“I can’t agree with that in terms of the chances that we created.

“I will never turn on the players, so in reality I have to accept what has gone on.

“We can’t be more attacking than we have.

“It wasn’t a case of accepting a 0-0, we were never in danger in the game.

“We just couldn’t get the goal that I thought our play deserved.

“They didn’t have a shot.”

Just like Pools boss Craig Hignett, Cook has been under considerable pressure from his fans.

The view is that Pompey are losing touch with the League Two top three - Doncaster, Carlisle and Plymouth - because of results like Saturday. But Cook is loathe to criticise his players.

Although he did reserve some for Pools skipper Billy Paynter, describing his injury near the close as fake.

He said: “Referees are always going to find it tough at Fratton Park.

“It was hard for him, with injuries being feigned in the closing stages but we have to accept that and move on.

“People were shouting at me that it was rubbish - the performance was decent, anyone can see that.

"I felt today was a performance, apart from the result, that I am happy with.

"Don’t get me wrong, I am not a stupid person. If we keep drawing games I will be on the dole.

"While I am disappointed I am happy with the bigger picture."