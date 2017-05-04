Hartlepool United-Doncaster: Fans have 24 hours left to get tickets

Fans have just a day left to get tickets for one of the biggest games in Hartlepool United’s history.

Pools face Doncaster Rovers on Saturday evening when they must win and hope Newport do not beat Notts County if they are to survive in the Football League.

Supporters have rushed to back Pools with more than 5,000 tickets sold already.

Poolies have taken advantage of the club slashing admission prices to just a fiver.

But any fans who have not got a ticket yet must not leave it too much longer.

The club ticket office is open today at Clarence Road until 6pm and open tomorrow from 9am-5.30pm.

Tickets can also be purchased online at www.hufc-tickets.co.uk

Fans are advised that tickets MUST be bought in advance – there will be NO sales on the day of the game on police advice.

Pools fans who have already bought tickets for Saturday’s game at full price can claim a refund (via same method as payment) by bringing their ticket into the club’s ticket office before 4pm on Saturday.

Supporters who bought tickets online will automatically receive a refund.

The match is already guaranteed to be the biggest attendance of the season, surpassing the 5,011 gate for Pools v Carlisle last month.

The Pools squad, to a man, say the bigger the support the better.

“The fans are just as important as we are,” said forward Nathan Thomas.

“They can drag that bit extra couple of per cent out of us.

“If everyone is behind us, it’s so much easier to get the result.

“It can drag that extra couple of percent out of us that can make a difference on the pitch.”