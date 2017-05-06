Hartlepool United-Doncaster Rovers: Tale of the tape

Let's get ready to rumble.

Take your seats at ringside for the big one, Hartlepool United v Doncaster Rovers.

In the red corner, weighing in at 85 points is Doncaster with a record of 25 wins, 10 draws and 10 defeats.

And in the blue corner, tipping the scales at 10 wins, 13 draws and 22 defeats are Hartlepool United.

Pools must apply a KO blow to Rovers and hope Newport County fail to beat Notts County.

DANGERMAN: John Marquis: If you are looking for reasons why Doncaster have slipped from the top spot they dominated, here's one.

John Marquis is without a goal since he plundered a hat-trick at Grimsby on April Fools Day.

But this striker is a danger, scoring 26 in 44 games and you can't imagined he will be silenced for much longer.

Hopefully for another 90 minutes though.

OPPOSITION BOSS

Darren Ferguson: Of course having one of the greatest managers ever has bee n a help in signing players, getting top notch loan players from Man U, etc. But his old man has not been with him Monday to Saturday, so clearly young Fergie knows his onions. Had a great season at the Keepmoat where, we hope, they are not crowned champions.

LAST TIME, OCTOBER 2012

Pools 1 Doncaster 1: Rob Jones (remember him?) bundled in a free-kick two minutes from time to snatch a point for Doncaster. Earlier he had fouled Steve Howard to concede a penalty which Neil Austin converted on 70 minutes.