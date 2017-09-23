Hartlepool United-Eastleigh: Team news, double blow for Pools

Craig Harrison was forced into a double change at the heart of his defence for Hartlepool United's match with Eastleigh at Victoria Park.

Keith Watson (knee) and Michael Ledger (back) were both ruled out with Harrison pairing Louis Laing and Liam Donnelly in between full-backs Carl Magnay and Nicky Deverdics.

Watson and Ledger have been at the centre, literally, of the club's transformation in fortunes and their absence will come as a bitter blow to Harrison.

There was a return to the squad for Blair Adams, with the left-back named on the bench.

Harrison's injury woes though were nothing compared to those of opposite number, Richard Hill.

The Eastleigh boss was minus SEVEN players though his side still looked strong enough with a side packed with EFL experience, including Gary McHeffrey and Danny Hollands.

The Spitfires included for Pools loanee Andrew Boyce at the centre of defence.

Pools: Loach, Magnay, Laing, Donnelly, Deverdics, Featherstone, Hawkins, Woods, Donaldson, Oates, Franks.

Subs: Richardson, Newton, Munns, Rodney, Simpson

Eastleigh: Stack; Obileye, Johnson, Howe, Wood, Constable, Hollands, Cavanagh, Yeates, McSheffrey, Zebroski

Subs: Strevens, Reid, McAllister, Stearn, Matthews

Referee:M Edwards