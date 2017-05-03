Hartlepool United edging towards a sell-out for make or break Doncaster clash

Hartlepool are preparing for their biggest crowd of the season with over 5,000 tickets already sold for Saturday's season-defining game with Doncaster Rovers.

Ahead of the game Pools reduced ticket prices to £5 in an attempt to pack out the last game of the season. A clash that could see Hartlepool relegated from the Football League.

Hartlepool look set to surpass the 5,011 that watched the draw with Carlisle United at The Northern Gas and Power Stadium last month.

Defeat to Doncaster on Saturday will confirm relegation to the National League.

Fans will not be able to purchase any tickets on the day of the game due to police advice.

Tickets are on sale now from www.hufc-tickets.co.uk and from the Ticket Office but sales will close on Friday.